Business Reporter: Saving the costs of bad password management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, password manager solution provider Dashlane talks about how a user-friendly password management tool can potentially save businesses millions of pounds by eliminating poor password management and the data breaches and reputational damage that it may result in. An employee may have to deal with up to one hundred passwords for their personal and business logins. Requests to change forgotten passwords can sometimes make up fifty per cent of helpdesk calls. On the other hand, weak passwords and logins shared in emails or on conferencing apps can present a considerable threat to a company’s cyber security posture.

Password managers tackle the password chaos by generating, storing, encrypting and auto filling strong passwords. Dashlane’s solution also offers a password health feature and capabilities to scan the darknet for stolen corporate data including not only logins but other sensitive business information too, as well as to send alerts about positives. All users need to remember is the Master Password – only one strong password - which is less challenging to remember than dozens of them. Naturally, password management tools can come to their own in a culture of security where users are guided by consistent and well-defined security policies and processes.

To learn more about how Dashlane can mitigate your business’s security risks, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Dashlane

Dashlane, a subscription-based password manager and digital wallet application, simplifies password management for both individuals and businesses. It empowers organizations to protect company and employee data, while helping everyone easily log into the accounts they need.

www.dashlane.com

