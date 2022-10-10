1909 Hosts Gala to Support Next Generation of Entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County
The Non-Profit Organization, Which Currently Serves Over 230 Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses in West Palm Beach is Celebrating Four Years in West Palm Beach
We’ve been hard at work for the past four years supporting the local entrepreneurial community and are seeing the impact of that work”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1909, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, is hosting a Masquerade Ball benefitting the next generation of Palm Beach County entrepreneurs on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:30pm to 10:00pm. The Gala, which will take place at the Harriet Himmel Theater, 700 S. Rosemary Square, West Palm Beach, will feature a cocktail reception followed by dinner, an auction, dancing, and live music with band, Girlfriend Material. Tickets for the 1909 Gala start at $295 and are available here.
— Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director, 1909
1909 is considered the cornerstone of the entrepreneur ecosystem in downtown West Palm Beach.
The local organization currently serves over 230 diverse entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and small business owners through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person programming, collaboration, mentorship, a business-accelerator program, and more. 1909 has helped launch and grow over 100 businesses through its business education programs. Its members’ businesses generate over $20 million in revenue annually and have raised over $18 million in capital collectively.
"1909 is ultimately the entrepreneurial support system that every city needs,” said 1909 member and business owner Pranoo Kumar. “It is a place built by locals that honors those business leaders who have come before us. A place that believes in the mission of developing strong relationships in the pursuit of something better for our business community for generations to come."
“We’ve been hard at work for the past four years supporting the local entrepreneurial community and are seeing the impact of that work,” said Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director, 1909. “We are proud to share that 1909 and the local businesses we support have been growing at an exponential rate, so much so that we are bursting at the seams and have reached maximum capacity in our current downtown space. The business founders we serve have built bigger companies, teams and have greater needs than ever before. This year’s Gala will help fund our next chapter as we continue to support our growing local business community.”
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs,
and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/
