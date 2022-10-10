Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 6.00 Billion By 2029
Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 6.00 Billion By 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market(IUDs) are defined as copper contraceptives or small plastic T-shaped devices that are inserted into the uterus. These devices are known to prevent pregnancy because they prevent sperm from reaching and fertilizing the eggs. These devices are being widely deployed because they are considered safe, long-acting, effective, and eliminating the need for other contraceptives.
Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market was valued at USD 4.09 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period 2022-2029 . The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, price analysis, and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Jerusalem), Bayer (Germany), EUROGINE (Spain), CooperSurgical Inc. (USA), Pfizer Inc. (USA), HLL Lifecare Limited (Thiruvananthapuram), OCON Medical Ltd. (Israel), Prosan International BV (Netherlands), Melbea Innovations (Hungary), Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc. (USA), DKT International (USA), Medisafe Distribution Inc. (Canada), Medicines360 (USA), Pregna International Limited (India) and Egemen International (Turkey), among others.
Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, benefits, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All this is discussed in detail as below:
Increased awareness
Rising awareness about birth control measures and family planning across the globe is one of the major drivers for the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices market.
Government initiatives
Increase in initiatives by several governments and non-profit organizations to promote the use of IUDs is accelerating the growth of the market.
Affordable Care Act (ACA)
The repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States, encouraging a large proportion of women to choose long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) due to lack of access to abortion, further influences the market .
Opportunities
Moreover, technological innovations leading to effective contraception and fewer side effects provide profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The intra-uterine contraceptive devices market is segmented on the basis of type, product type and end user. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
Taper
Hormonal intrauterine device
Copper intrauterine device
On the basis of type, the Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is segmented into hormonal Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market and copper intrauterine device.
type of product
Mirena
A hole
Paragard
Essure
Lévosert
Others
The Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of product type into mirena, skyla, paragard, essure, levosert and others.
Final user
Hospitals
Gynecology clinics
Community health centers
Others
The end-user segment of the Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, gynecology clinics, community health centers and others.
Regional Analysis/ Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Insights
The Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is analyzed and market size and trend information is provided by country, type, product type and end-user as listed above. France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market owing to the technological advancements of intrauterine contraceptive devices in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increased awareness among the female population in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter five force analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
