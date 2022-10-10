Molecular Methods Market is predicted to reach USD 3.50 Billion during the forecast period
Molecular Methods Market is predicted to reach USD 3.50 Billion during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular Methods Market includes genetic testing, epidemiological studies, tissue typing, in situ hybridization, forensics, parentage testing, and detection, identification and classification of microorganisms. Molecular techniques have also been widely used in surveillance, mutation and other genetic studies of foodborne pathogens to increase our understanding of the main source of foodborne pathogens, the source of infection and genetic diversity.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Molecular Methods Market is expected to reach the value of USD 3.50 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounts for the highest market share in the technology segment.
Some of the major players operating in the molecular methods market are QIAGEN, 3M, Veredus Laboratories, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, HiMedia Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, ArcherDX , Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, General Electric, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, among others.
Molecular Methods Market Dynamics
Drivers
Improved food safety regulations
These days, without food safety regulations, restaurants can’t operate if they break the rules, they have to pay hefty fines, or they can even be shut down.
Rapid advances in automating food testing protocols
The automation industry is one of the fastest growing industries and it affects molecular methods very positively. Additionally, increasing occurrence of foodborne illnesses and increasing demand for packaged and organic food products are positively affecting the molecular methods market.
Opportunities
Additionally, the growing use of molecular methods in clinical diagnostic techniques provides profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the focus on streamlining workflows imaging will further increase the growth rate of the molecular methods market in the future.
Scope of the Global Molecular Methods Market
The molecular methods market is segmented on the basis of product and technology. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
Product
Reagent solutions
Consumables
Instruments
Services
Based on product, the molecular methods market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments and services.
Technology
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Immunoassay
Biosensors
microchip
Others
The molecular methods market has also been segmented on the basis of polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassays, biosensors, microarrays and other technologies.
Regional Analysis/Overview of the Molecular Methods Market
The Molecular Methods Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and technology as listed above. The countries covered in the Molecular Methods market report are US, Canada & Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe, China, Japan and India. , South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil,
North America dominates the molecular methods market owing to the prevalence of food safety regulations such as Food Safety Modernization Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 as the government will improve the technical skills of food security management in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter five force analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
