Gene Synthesis Market is Expected to Expand at USD 9,121.31 Million by 2029
The global gene synthesis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 9,121.31 million by 2029 from USD 1,726.26 million in 2021.
Gene synthesis is the process of creating artificial genes in a lab setting using synthetic biology. The generation of recombinant proteins is one of the numerous applications of recombinant DNA technology, where gene synthesis is emerging as a key instrument. The traditional methods of cloning and mutagenesis are quickly being replaced by de novo gene synthesis, which also enables the production of nucleic acids for which there is no template.
Gene synthesis refers to the chemical synthesis of DNA strand base-by base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creating a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.
Some of the major players operating in the Gene Synthesis market are:
ATDBio Ltd (Subsidiary of Biotage), General Biosystems, Inc., MACROGEN CO., LTD., Boster Biological Technology, Creative Biogene, Bioneer Pacific, exonbio, trenzyme GmbH, Twist Bioscience, BioCat GmbH (Subsidiary of AddLife AB), OriGene Technologies, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. 9Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Scientific, NZYTech, Lda. - Genes and Enzymes, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genescript, Synbio Technologies, Proteogenix, Bio Basic Inc., ATG:biosynthetics GmbH, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A, Ginkgo Bioworks, Bbi-lifesciences, Evonetix, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., GCC Biotech (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., CSBio, Azenta US, Inc., and among others.
