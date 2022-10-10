Vintage and Modern Luxuries Available in WinBids Auctions’ October Jewelry Sale
Vintage and Modern Luxuries Available in WinBids Auctions’ October Jewelry SaleNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality luxury jewelry items and collectible vintage pieces will soon come to the market with WinBids Auctions. The sale includes a wide selection of estate jewelry, as well as wristwatches and small accessories. Bidding will begin live at 3:00 PM EDT on October 11, 2022.
Leading the catalog is a diamond and sapphire bracelet crafted in 18-karat white gold (lot #171; estimate: USD 15,000 – $22,000). This Art Deco revival-style bracelet features over 120 diamonds of F through G color and VS1 clarity. Deep blue sapphires twist between the diamonds to create a braided pattern. Together, the stones weigh approximately 22.50 carats.
Also notable is a ruby and diamond cocktail ring (lot #174; estimate: $9,000 – $13,000). This piece centers a cabochon ruby weighing approximately 3.00 carats while smaller rubies and diamonds stretch in bands along the 18-karat gold setting.
A Tiffany & Co. bracelet designed by Elsa Peretti is also on offer (lot #221; estimate: $15,000 – $20,000). This sculptural Bone cuff bracelet was designed to be worn on the right wrist. Its curves gently hug the wearer’s bones while creating an elegant style statement. Peretti designed the Bone cuff in the 1970s, soon after she moved into the jewelry design world and signed a contract with Tiffany. The available Bone bracelet is made of solid 18-karat yellow gold.
Several vintage vanity cases are up for bid this October. These compact cases grew in popularity during the 1920s. At that time, women’s fashion abandoned heavy layers and pockets, so these petite containers discreetly held a lady’s cosmetics, cigarette lighter, and other daily necessities. Available in this sale is an 18-karat gold and enamel vanity case from Cartier Paris (lot #251; estimate: $12,000 – $17,000). It dates back to the Art Deco period and features a lipstick attached by a delicate gold chain.
Bidders can also consider these notable lots from the auction:
Michael Bondanza 18-karat gold bracelet with diamonds and onyx (lot #145; estimate: $10,000 – $16,000)
A multi-gemstone, diamond, and 18-karat gold necklace with key-shaped charms (lot #269; estimate: $9,500 – $16,200)
Bulgari Roma Doppio bypass ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds, emerald, and ruby (lot #237; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
Piaget yellow gold and malachite dial ladies wristwatch (lot #72; estimate: $6,250 – $10,500)
Van Cleef & Arpels Paris Philippines ring in 18-karat gold, diamond, and coral (lot #119; estimate: $4,500 – $7,500)
WinBids Auctions is a third-generation auction gallery located in Aventura, Florida. First established in Brazil, the business moved to Florida in 2021. The auction house is run by a family of jewelers with experience buying, selling, appraising, and consigning for sale quality jewelry, gold, silver, estate items, antiques, and more. WinBids Auctions is a customer-oriented auction house serving private individuals, estates, attorneys, trust departments, banks, insurance companies, families of seniors, and dealers. It offers multiple auctions each year, offering high-quality fine art, jewelry, silver, furniture, and fashion design.
The October Fine Jewelry & Timepieces sale will take place live and online on October 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT. Visit WinBids Auctions’ website for the complete catalog and to register to bid.
Alternatively, interested buyers can also participate through BidSquare, LiveAuctioneers
