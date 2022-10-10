5G Techritory returns to shed light on real-world value and workshop “Future life”
EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G Techritory will be held in a “phygital” (hybrid physical/digital) format on November 29-30, 2022, and will explore the real-world value of 5G innovations, such as digital twins, the metaverse, intelligent services, and more. In addition to the digitally streamed exploration of the topic, 300 of the 5G ecosystem's leading minds will congregate in Riga, Latvia, in a series of workshops to further define, develop, and consolidate the collective value of 5G projects in Europe.
5G Techritory is one of Europe's leading 5G-centered events, to be held for the 5th consecutive year. With the aim of creating more practical value, in 2022, the forum will focus on “less talks, more co-creation”. In addition to keynotes and panel discussions with the participation of experts from the industry, the forum will host multiple side events – roundtables, workshops, and more – dedicated to specific interests and topics. The event has become a central point in 5G development, with European decisionmakers using it as a platform to further their international 5G and telecoms interests.
“In just 5 years, the 5G Techritory forum has become an event where the region's most important decisionmakers from the business, science, and political sectors. So much so, that countries such as the UK use the platform to discuss their plans for future development in the industry. From its inception, 5G Techritory was created to develop partnerships – in the Baltic Sea region as well as with others. Now that we see collaboration initiatives coming from various countries outside of the Baltic Sea region, we can consider that this mission has been successfully accomplished.” – Neils Kalnins, Director of 5G Techritory
The forum's overarching theme this year is “Future life”. It will imagine the form that future networks, technologies, and services will take, and, taking a step further, participants will develop the business models, policies, and ecosystems to enable that future.
Other topics to be discussed include the green aspects of network evolution, the role of 5G in defense and security, digital legislation and OTT regulation, OpenRAN's tentative progress, and the inevitability of the Metaverse.
In 2022, 5G Techritory will repeat its award-winning phygital format with in-person attendance for speakers and VIP guests in Riga and a live stream to thousands of viewers worldwide. Since 2018, the event brings together leading 5G decision-makers and practitioners in Europe and beyond – over 4000 participants and 200+ speakers in total.
“LIAA has supported the 5G Techritory Forum since its inception, helping it develop into one of the region’s — and the world’s — most important industry events. This year, we've gone a step further and taken a leading role in triggering a number of global-scale initiatives, including driving conversation and cooperation on such issues as the future of AI, metaverse, data security, European overall strategy for connectivity, and many others with a focus on the economic development, security and digital transformation of the region. We're happy that 5G Techritory complies with Latvia’s position on innovation as the driving force for tackling pressuring challenges in business and industry, and regional and global connectivity. By bringing together stakeholders and Europe's key decisionmakers, 5G Techritory continues its work on developing solutions and initiatives of global impact.” – Kaspars Rozkalns, Director of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency, LIAA
The event is free of charge but requires registration. Pre-registration is now open for interested participants: https://www.5gtechritory.com/registration/
