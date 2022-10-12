Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,593 in the last 365 days.

WEB3 partnership between MetaStudio and NFTuLoan to bring real utility to NFTs

RealNFTutilityMetaStudioandNFTuLoan

MetaStudio and NFTuLoan partner up to give real utility to NFTs

DAOforcontentcreatorsMetaStudio

Meta Studio, the first DAO metaverse for content creators

MetaStudio and NFTuLoan are working together to bring real utility in the NFT market. First announcement of the future NFT series, ,,Early Supporters".

We don’t plan to be a NFT exchange, NFT is a MEANS to a larger purpose for us. MetaStudio is a WEB3 platform for content creators, owned and managed by content creators. A full DAO.”
— Adrian Niculescu, CEO
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people agree NFTs are a huge part of the WEB3 future, but they also agree real utility must exist for the NFT market to recover and work properly. This is why MetaStudio and NFTuLoan are launching a long-term partnership focused on bringing utility. First step of the partnership will be the soon-to-come launch of MetaStudio's first NFT collection, ,,Early Supporters".

Besides real utility in the future metaverse platform, and the chance to increase value, what's unique about this series: the sale value of each NFT will be guaranteed and owners can anytime use the NFT as a collateral to borrow liquidity. If you own a MetaStudio NFT, from the ,,Early Supporters" colection and you need liquidity, you can just go on NFTuLoan and borrow liquidity by using the NFT as a guarantee. MetaStudio will guarentee the minimal value of the guarantee is the acquisition cost of the NFT.

Introducing Meta Studio

Meta Studio is the answer to the most important issues of the Creators Market: unfair rules, abuse by Big Tech, huge commissions paid to WEB2 platforms and lack of privacy. This motivated team has worked for years with or for content creators, and their researching revealed their real needs in order to thrive: a true DAO community for content creators.

Introducing NFTuLoan

Live on the Ethereum mainnet, NFTuLoan is the first open protocol for NFTs in retail and B2B. The unique Peer2Pool feature combined with Peer2Peer caters to lenders and borrowers for both individuals and businesses. NFTuLoan is a liquidity pool provider giving instant cash for loaning your NFTs. Peer2Pool incorporates supplying tokens to a communal asset pool, for borrowers to liquefy tokens from the pool. NFTuLoan leads innovation for the new form of B2B business in Web3 by converting anything into digital assets. This covers industries ranging from retail, real estate, supply chain, to even gift cards. Versatility to turn anything into a digital asset allows businesses to build secondary marketplaces emphasizing the potential for web3.

Roxana Pinzaru
Meta Studio
+41 44 688 00 32
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

WEB3 partnership between MetaStudio and NFTuLoan to bring real utility to NFTs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.