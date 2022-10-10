Vantage Circle and A Better Living Partners to Provide Emotional Wellness at the Workplace

Vantage Circle Partners with A Better Living

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement platform announced a partnership with A Better Living, a wellness company based in India.

A Better Living's partnership with Vantage Circle aims at improving employee productivity and overall wellness. Through the partnership, Vantage Circle and A Better Living want to create a platform where users can experience well-rounded happiness in both good physical and mental health.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience. The Vantage Fit product is specifically focused on improving corporate wellness and employee wellbeing in collaboration with the partners like “A Better Living”.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with A Better Living, and collectively work towards enhancing employee health and mental wellness and overall improve emotional wellness and encourage personal development at the workplace'', says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“People on their journey to physical fitness through Vantage Fit already understand the importance of health to their work performance. An emotional wellness coaching from A Better Living will complete the whole system of physical and mental health and lead to peak performance for Vantage Fit users”, quoted Moumita Paul, Founder of A Better Living.

About A Better Living: A Better Living is a wellness company, providing emotional wellness coaching, and content for working professionals. Employee productivity and performance improve by 50% when they learn how to manage their own emotions during setbacks, criticisms, and stress. A Better Living focuses on teaching self-help techniques to working professionals to develop emotional resilience through videos and one on one coaching. They also do public speaking events to spread the benefits of self-awareness & personal development on work performance.

For more information: https://abetterliving.co/

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.

Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.