bitsCrunch recognized as the Tech Startup of the Year at Entrepreneur Awards 2022
The award recognition came as the firm recently launched its main product ‘Unleash NFTs,’ an AI-powered NFT analytics platform.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a startup, it delights you when your peers recognise the hard work and dedication poured in by your team towards a common goal. As bitsCrunch moves forward with its mission to make the NFT ecosystem more transparent and reliable, we are proud to be awarded the “Tech Startup of the Year” by the renowned Entrepreneur Awards 2022.
Held on September 20-21, 2022, Entrepreneur Awards is an annual event hosted by Entrepreneur India, the Indian franchise of the renowned monthly business magazine Entrepreneur. Since 1977, the magazine has been offering key insights, guidance, and advice for established and aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.
With over 1,000 attendees gracing the event, Ajay Prashanth, the co-founder and head of ecosystem growth at bitsCrunch, was overwhelmed by the massive response he received after bitsCrunch honourably won the award for one of the most prestigious categories at the event. He accepted the award on behalf of all the bitsCrunch team, partners, investors, and every other person involved in the success of the company.
“As web3 seeks to reshape the world, bitsCrunch wants to put back the trust among people who still have some concerns over the technology. It was inspiring for bitsCrunch to be recognised with this award at the Entrepreneur 2022. It allowed us to believe that what we’re building resonates with investors, collectors, and the wider community.”
Ajay Prashanth, Head of Ecosystem Growth - bitsCrunch
In addition to the event, Prashanth also attended the metaverse and blockchain summits headlined by key speakers, including Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of Chingari, Srinidhi Moodalagiri CPO of Flippy and others. The conference discussed the influence of metaverse and blockchain, and answered key questions on their impact on education, user experience, and the advancement of society.
bitsCrunch received the award at the summit alongside some of the big names dominating the Indian startup ecosystem, including the likes of RazorPay (Business Transformation Award), WickedGud (Emerging Start-up of the Year), Chingari (Media/Entertainment Startup of the Year), and Drip Capital (Fintech Startup of the Year). Sandeep Nailwal Co-Founder of Polygon, Ravindra Singh founder of Kalaari Capital, Sunitha Viswanathan of Kae Capital, and several other entrepreneurs also won esteemed awards at the Entrepreneur Awards 2022.
For bitsCrunch to be recognised as one of the emerging startups making giant strides in the NFT ecosystem was especially encouraging. At the moment, the firm has launched its main product ‘Unleash NFTs’, an AI-powered on-chain analytics platform that offers accurate market insights, real-time transaction monitoring, and reliable data investigation for the non-fungible token (NFT) market.
As the masses seek to enter this volatile market, many face difficulties when comprehending complex data, historical charts, and clustered market reports that often discourage them from contributing to the ecosystem. With its rich data visualisation, Unleash NFTs offers reliable insights through consistently updated sales history, charts, mints, transactions, and more. The product includes a configurable dashboard that is customisable according to user needs, along with in-depth market reports so that its user base stays ahead of industry trends.
Believing in the product and the startup, web3 giants, including Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Polygon Studios, and Crypto.com Capital, have invested in bitsCrunch. In February 2022, the firm raised a whopping $3.6 million from the above-mentioned web3 companies, along with Morningstar, Bison Fund, Borderless Capital, and more. Since then, bitsCrunch has rapidly grown its team, secured several partnerships, and now looks forward to launching its much-awaited product.
About bitsCrunch
bitsCrunch is a leading global data analytics firm specialising in multi-chain insights for NFTs and digital assets. Established in 2020, we are pioneering crypto data forensics to allow retail, institutional, and venture investors to make better financing decisions through risk management tools and an all-encompassing analytics platform.
Whether you’re an NFT marketplace, lending protocol, ‘hodler’, or even a full chain, bitsCrunch offers best-in-class analytical capabilities to create a sustainable and transparent path for you or your customers.
