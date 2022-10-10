Procyon Group Opens New Pakistan Office

Kashif Rasheed, Country Head Procyon-Group Pakistan

Procyon is excited to enter Pakistan, which adds a new marketplace to our work in the Middle East with some of the region's largest companies.

October 10, 2022 -- Prompted by a growing client base of local businesses and strong client demand for its services, Procyon Group, a global business consultancy and training firm that improves and sustains operational efficiency and performance, announces the opening of its office in Pakistan.

Procyon’s entry into Pakistan builds on the firm’s work in the Middle East with some of the largest domestic and international companies across key industries, including oil and gas, energy and utilities, engineering, procurement and construction, petrochemicals, nuclear, and logistics.

“These are exciting time for our business,” said Geoff Fennah, Procyon Group Director. “Our new office in Lahore emphasises our dedication to uniquely position Procyon to apply its knowledge and experience to Pakistan's most significant health and safety, and crisis management concerns to its clients’ management challenges, helping businesses to achieve measurable, sustainable results.”

Procyon Group’s expansion into the new Pakistan office will be led by Kashif Rasheed, a highly experienced international consultant who has provided HSE, Process Safety, and Industrial Hygiene strategic advice to corporates, governments and regulators across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan.

“I am thrilled to be joining Procyon Group to support the firm's aspirations to drive expansion across the region. I have always been impressed with Procyon Group’s vision and competence, and inspired by the transformational projects they deliver. With this new role, I will bring my expertise to my home country, build the team here, and provide added value and strategic support to our clients”, stated Kashif.

Procyon Group’s solutions to local clients include HSE Transformation, HSE Culture Assessment and Strengthening, Sustainability & Environment, and Organisational Resilience (Risk, Crisis and Business Continuity Management) training and consultancy.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Kashif to the Procyon family,” continued Geoff. “His expertise, energy, deep understanding of the region, and track record of success working with prominent organizations will be invaluable as we establish Procyon as one of the region's top consultancies assisting businesses in achieving operational excellence.”