International Aircraft Dealers Association Appoints Zipporah Marmor as Chair, Phil Winters as Vice Chair
Marmor Becomes First International Leader of the Organization
Zipporah Marmor will become the first international broker to lead the organization in its 30 plus years of existence, reflecting our emphasis on global reach”MONTREAL, CANADA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Aircraft Dealers (IADA) has named Zipporah Marmor as Chair of the organization. Phil Winters will become Vice Chair. Both will serve in their new leadership positions for a year.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
Their appointments will be effective Oct. 17, when the organization holds its Fall Meeting in conjunction with the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Oct. 18-20 in Orlando. Marmor replaces outgoing Chair David Monacell, partner in CFS Jets, who becomes IADA Chair Emeritus.
IADA has scheduled a press conference at NBAA-BACE to release the results of its 2022 Third Quarter Market Report, which will be led by Marmor and Winters. The report will include documented aircraft sales transaction data and a qualitative analysis of the perceptions from IADA members discussing where the market is headed in the next six months.
Focus on Global Reach
“The IADA Board of Directors is delighted that Zipporah Marmor and Phil Winters have agreed to assume additional leadership responsibilities,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Zipporah will become the first international broker to lead the organization in its 30 plus years of existence, reflecting our emphasis on global reach. I would also like to extend a thank you to David Monacell for his excellent leadership this past year,” Starling added.
New Chair Marmor is Vice President, Aircraft Transactions at ACASS, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with representatives in the U.S., Europe, Asia, India, and the Mideast/Africa. She has more than 20 years of international business aviation experience spanning sales, management, and marketing. Since joining ACASS in 2011, Marmor has been a key driver the company’s global expansion and continued growth.
Incoming Vice Chair Philip Winters, Vice President - Aircraft Sales and Charter Management for Western Aircraft, leads new and preowned aircraft sales and aircraft management/charter divisions. He has been with Western Aircraft for 25 years. Western Aircraft is an authorized Piper dealer and the largest authorized Pilatus dealer in the world representing Pilatus with the PC-12 NG and the PC-24. Additionally, Western Aircraft operates an aircraft management division with an FAR Part 135 certificate and multiple aircraft, DBA WestAir Charter.
Chairman Emeritus David Monacell is partner in CFS Jets, business aircraft broker located in Charlotte, N.C., with locations through the South. He has over 20 years of private aviation sales experience and he has been a partner in CFS Jets since 2013. Throughout his career, he has held senior sales positions with both manufacturers and dealers, representing multiple new product lines.
Other IADA officers for next year include Board Secretary Toby Smith, who continues in that role. He is Vice President of JBA Aviation. The incoming Treasurer is John Odegard, Senior Vice President of Wheels Up Aircraft Sales. In addition, serving as Board Members at large are Nick Schneider, president and CEO of Global Wings, Chris Ellis, managing partner of Avpro, Inc., and Brad Harris, founder and CEO of Dallas Jet International.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency in aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top 12 percent of the world's aircraft dealers who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency.
To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info about IADA go to https://iada.aero/.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world. Only IADA accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
