GRAPHENE ONE AWARDED VERIFIED GRAPHENE PRODUCER® STATUS

Terrance Barkan, Executive Director Graphene enhanced hand protection glove Graphene One Production Facility

Graphene One LLC and its sister company Armor Guys, also known by the Kyorene® brand, have successfully achieved Verified Graphene Producer® status.

Being awarded the Verified Graphene Producer® certification is a testament to the decade of work it took to get us here and is further validation of our efforts as a legitimate producer of Graphene” — Lynn Sha Deligny, President and GM of Graphene One