GRAPHENE ONE AWARDED VERIFIED GRAPHENE PRODUCER® STATUS
Graphene One LLC and its sister company Armor Guys, also known by the Kyorene® brand, have successfully achieved Verified Graphene Producer® status.
New Bern, NC USA – 10 October 2022 – Graphene One LLC and its sister company Armor Guys, also known by the Kyorene® brand, have successfully passed a rigorous evaluation to achieve the official status as a Verified Graphene Producer®.
— Lynn Sha Deligny, President and GM of Graphene One
The Graphene Council administers the Verified Graphene Producer® program, the only credential that includes independent 3rd party inspections of graphene production facilities, verification of production methods, volumes and quality control processes. The Verified Graphene Producer program also includes independent expert testing of graphene materials according to the Graphene Classification Framework (currently being adapted as an official ISO Standard).
Representing more than 30,000 materials experts and professionals globally, The Graphene Council is the leading independent trade and professional body representing the graphene and advanced 2D materials sector and is actively involved in standards setting, testing, and education to support the commercial adoption and application of Graphene and related 2D materials (GR2M).
Graphene is the first in a growing family of 2 dimensional advanced nanomaterials that hold unique properties that can be used to address some of the world’s most challenging problems, including sustainability, decarbonization, achieving Net-Zero and building resilient infrastructure. Graphene also has been demonstrated in healthcare and medical applications, energy storage solutions, a range of critical sensing applications and in electronics, and many more critical sectors.
Achieving the Verified Graphene Producer® status is the pinnacle of 3rd party validation a company can achieve to demonstrate the ability to produce genuine graphene materials at a commercial scale.
“We congratulate Graphene One / Armor Guys and it's groups of companies not only on their ability to produce bona fide graphene materials but to also incorporate them into next generation advanced textiles. The Verified Graphene Producer® status should give customers confidence that they are working with a reliable and capable partner to supply graphene materials and graphene enabled products. Graphene One’s production facilities and advanced textiles are a great example of how the time for graphene is now, providing superior performance compared with legacy materials.”
Terrance Barkan, Executive Director, The Graphene Council.
After years of hard work and dedication to the research and development of Graphene, we are thrilled to be confirmed by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. Since we began, our mission has been to provide the highest quality Graphene commercially available, while fully supporting our companies, partners and customers in their efforts to bring to market Graphene based products.
"Being awarded with the Verified Graphene Producer® certification is a testament to the decade of work it took to get us here and is further validation of our efforts as a legitimate producer of Graphene" says Lynn Sha Deligny, President and GM of Graphene One and Vice President of QS Group.
The verification by The Graphene Council assurers our partners and customers that we deliver authentic, high quality Graphene. This extensive verification includes the assessment of our production facilities, processes and our material. We are pleased that our products and facilities meet the rigorous quality assurance requirements set forth by the Graphene Council.
We would like to thank The Graphene Council for its contribution to the Graphene industry and for their recognition of our work. We look forward to working with the community to realize the true commercial potential of this “wonder material.”
About Graphene One
Graphene One specializes in the development and production of Graphene Oxide compound and Graphene Oxide Fiber & Yarns, commercialized under the brand name Kyorene®. Graphene One is part of a leading international company known as QS Group who is also active in the field of Personal Protective Equipment through its QS Glove and Armor Guys divisions and Photovoltaic Energy through its QS Solar division.
David Vanek, Director Of Sales And Business Development at Graphene One LLC
dvanek@graphene-one.com
About The Graphene Council
Founded in 2013, The Graphene Council is the oldest and largest trade and professional association for the global graphene sector, serving the needs of graphene researchers, producers, application developers, end-users, regulators, standards bodies, national governments and other critical stakeholders. The Graphene Council connects more than 30,000 materials professionals and experts globally.
The mission of The Graphene Council is to advance and accelerate the commercial adoption of graphene materials on an industrial scale which it achieves through education, contributing to global standards, materials testing and the administration of the only in-person graphene company verification program.
