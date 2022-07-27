ComOps Appoints Jess A. Martinelli as Director, Sales & Success
ComOps a leader in providing the strategy and support businesses need to succeed, and with decades of collective experience driving real results for some of the most recognized brands in hospitality, ComOps' approach to creating value and ensuring customer loyalty is continually proven. ComOps is proud to announce that Jess A. Martinelli has been named Director, Sales & Success, effective July 27, 2022. In his new role, Martinelli's primary responsibilities will be to lead the company's sales activities, designing innovative sales strategies, and accelerating revenue growth across ComOps' four verticals. He will report to Robert Levine, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
Jess joins ComOps after supporting the number one casino direct mail and digital marketing provider in the country, The Printer, Inc. (TPI). As the Business Development Manager at TPI, he expanded the sales department by acquiring new casino clients across the country, developed cutting edge products, and maintained existing client retention/growth. TPI grew from a monthly average of 200 casino clients to over 350 a month during his tenure, aggressively expanding their client base in the face of COVID adversity. Jess rose to become a top TPI representative, developing clients and prospects from coast to coast.
Prior to his role at TPI, Jess worked for two Fremont Street casinos, The D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate Casino. Starting as a management trainee, he was tasked with marketing analysis in the Database Analytics department. During his time in the analytics department, he quickly learned the intricacies of the gaming industry and how revenue, costs, marketing, and customer development combined to successfully power a hotel/casino. After success in Database Analytics, Jess built a new department: Affiliate Marketing. This is where he expanded specialized player development and analysis. Combining his communication and presentation skills with his acquired casino knowledge, the Affiliate Marketing department orchestrated the inaugural partnership of two Las Vegas casinos with players from over 15 casinos across the US and one in the UK, with profit margins reaching over 40% for each program.
Still living in Las Vegas, Jess lives and breathes the gaming and hospitality industry. He also loves to ski, golf, hike and travel with his girlfriend and family throughout the US and abroad. Jess relocated to Las Vegas after graduating from The School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University, something he shares with ComOps CEO Robert Levine and ComOps board member Jennifer Lodge, of Forbes Travel Guide. Throughout his academic and work history, Jess has established himself as a leader and innovator.
Combining the expertise of a strategic consulting firm with the execution of a support organization, the executives at ComOps have made their mark with decades of experience in revenue management, contact center operations, and digital marketing strategy, as well as customer and employee experience. By focusing on optimizing resources and providing value throughout every step of the journey, ComOps ensures success in their client's ever-evolving world and ComOps is proud to welcome Jess as team member number nine.
About ComOps
ComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide. In addition to delivering results for brands in hospitality, casino, healthcare, and beyond, through a commitment to impact sourcing, the company regularly provides opportunities for economically challenged individuals to hone their skills and grow their careers. To learn more, visit our website: www.ComOps.com.
