ComOps: We're Ready
The experts at ComOps are ready to handle the tactical commercial operations work allowing companies to focus on their core operation. This strategic consulting team specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations including revenue management, omni-channel contact center, digital strategy, and customer experience.
Launched by Robert Levine and Lindsay Levine in 2021, the company has found its niche supporting behind-the-scenes work across a variety of engagements, including:
*Supporting Ocean Casino Resort with implementation of a new online reservation system and PMS
*Launching on behalf of Fontainebleau Miami Beach a voice of the customer program and building/managing an omni-channel contact center, with the ability to support itinerary-based reservations and support (voice, text, chat, and social media messenger)
*Supporting Hard Rock International & Seminole Gaming in launching a global loyalty program for their hotels, casinos, and cafes
*Providing revenue management as a service to one of North America’s largest commercial casino operators
Meet the Team
The ComOps team believes that “above and beyond” is simply the starting point. With four verticals lead by industry experts, the team will deliver a completely customized approach to best suit the goals of their partners.
Robert Levine serves as the Chief Executive Officer. Recognized by HSMAI as a "Top 25 Extraordinary Mind in Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization" Robert has spent his career developing strategy for industry leading organizations like Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, Seminole Gaming, Penn National Gaming, and Caesars Entertainment. He earned his Hospitality Management degree from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Iowa.
Lindsay Levine, ComOps Cofounder and Senior Executive, manages the administration and helps guide the organizational vision of ComOps. Lindsay earned her Masters of Education from University of Florida after teaching in several schools throughout Florida.
The Chief Operations Officer, Matt Flemming, formerly of Seminole Gaming, MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming, Foxwoods, Star Entertainment, a seasoned casino & hospitality executive, and independent consultant has built a team of four vice presidents:
1. George Polyard | VP of Customer Experience (formerly with Medallia, Agua Caliente, Four Seasons, and Forbes Travel Guide)
2. Barbara Edwards | VP of Contact Center (formerly with Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa)
3. Rosalie Stahley | VP of Digital Innovation (formerly with Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa)
4. Sue Murphy | VP of Revenue Management (formerly with Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Entertainment)
This team uses its decades of experience to bring more bandwidth to companies who want time to focus on what they do best.
The ComOps Mission Statement is: We guide decisions that create commercial value. Our execution compliments the teams we support. With a strong balance sheet capitalized to support rapid customer acquisition and operational stability, the organization has two outside directors including Bob Boughner (Senior Partner, Global Market Advisors & formerly Chief Operating Officer of Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD)) and Jennifer Lodge (Senior Vice President, Forbes Travel Guide, and a Michigan State Alumna)
About ComOps
ComOps provides strategic consulting and specializes in support-as-a-service for commercial operations. With decades of experience in contact center operations, revenue management, digital innovation, customer experience, and employee sentiment evaluation, the ComOps team focuses on optimizing resources and executing with standards developed in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide.
In addition to delivering results for brands in hospitality, casino, healthcare, and beyond, through a commitment to impact sourcing, the company regularly provides opportunities for economically challenged individuals to hone their skills and grow their careers. To learn more, visit our website: www.ComOps.com
