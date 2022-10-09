Ghosts! An Epic Magic Adventure
Direct from Broadway, Kalin & Jinger, in association with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, present Halloween magic with the performance of Ghosts!RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct from Broadway, Kalin & Jinger, in association with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, present Halloween magic with the eighth annual performance of Ghosts! An Epic Magic Adventure at The Pioneer Center Underground on Thursday, October 27th at 6pm and 8:30pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.pioneercenter.com, call (775) 434-1050 or visit in person at the Pioneer Center Box Office (100 S. Virginia Street). Tickets are $30 plus services fees and seating is general admission. Kids 5 and under are not recommended.
“Ghosts!” is a one-of-a-kind experience, an evening of the mysterious and the impossible. Here you’ll experience the chill-down-your-spine of real magic. Your thoughts foretold. Your dreams and nightmares come to life. It’s a “Twilight Zone” experience into the unexpected.
Your hosts are Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh, the two dramatic, engaging performers who starred in Broadway’s The Illusionists: Turn of The Century at the Palace Theater in New York.
You’ll experience ghostly illusions that have not been seen in over a hundred years as well as brand new amazements from Kalin and Jinger’s record-breaking Broadway run. “Ghosts!” is a new concept in family Halloween entertainment – an intimate combination of mysteries to surprise, amuse and astonish. Also featured, the sleight of hand artistry of Jacques Simard.
It amazing. It’s creepy. It’s something you’ll never forget, and never quite believe.
Who: Illusionists Kalin & Jinger
Special guest star: The sleight of hand artistry of Jacques Simard
When: The Pioneer Center Underground
Thursday, October 27th | Performances at 6pm and 8:30pm
(General seating—doors open one half hour prior to performances)
About Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts:
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.
To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, visit https://pioneercenter.com/; for administrative services call 775-686-6610
