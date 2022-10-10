Michelle Mollineaux at ZE PowerGroup, Makes It to the List of “10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders of 2022”

About

Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivalled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. ZE is ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors and awarded Chartis50 Best Cross Market Data Management Solution. ZE is also the winner of the 2022 Data Breakthrough award for Data Management Software of the Year and was also awarded the 2021 Energy Risk Data House of the Award three years in a row. For more information please visit: www.ze.com Contact: Michelle Mollineaux, Director of Marketing and Channel Partnerships Phone: +1 778.296.4189 | Office: 604-244-1469 | Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com UK Office: +44-(0)800-520-0193

ZE PowerGroup Inc.