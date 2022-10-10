Michelle Mollineaux at ZE PowerGroup, Makes It to the List of “10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders of 2022”
The Editorial Board of Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine Recognizes the Contributions and Leadership of Michelle Mollineaux for Making ZE a Global Brand.
Women Leaders Magazine Recognizes the Contributions and Leadership of Michelle Mollineaux for Making ZE a Global Brand. ”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup is pleased to announce that Michelle Mollineaux, Director, of Marketing & Channel Partnerships, has been named among the “10 Most Inspiring Women Leaders of 2022″ in the annual edition of the Industry Era Women Leaders magazine. She is recognized alongside a group of inspirational women leaders who have achieved great positions in well-established organizations and are spearheading revolutionary products and transformational visions to drive the company’s mission forward.
The magazine follows a stringent criterion and process to select and filter the crème de la crème to honour pioneering leaders from a wide spectrum of backgrounds.
Michelle, is a driving force behind ZE’s global brand awareness, market approach, and international partnerships with major technology providers, data publishers, and consulting firms in the energy and commodities industries. The selection panel recognized Michelle’s contribution to building winning short- and long-term go-to-market strategies for ZE’s enterprise data management platform, the award winning ZEMA™ software.
Her expertise spans over two decades of working with innovative tech-based companies and start-ups and collaborating with industry leaders. Leveraging her extensive expertise in marketing execution for data management, cloud platforms, IoT solutions, SaaS applications, and cloud services, Michelle sets strategic goals, identifies expansion opportunities, and stays updated on industry developments to support the company’s aggressive growth objectives. She ensures all marketing initiatives and activities meet the highest social responsibility standards to maintain an excellent global reputation.
Michelle motivates her staff to find innovative solutions, take challenges head-on, and not be afraid to collaborate to achieve success. She is a strong marketing leader who is steadfast in her work and innovative in finding ways to accelerate the company’s forward progress. She is a dedicated community advocate who mentors female students, employees, and entrepreneurs and guides them to forge their own paths.
About ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivalled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors and awarded Chartis50 Best Cross Market Data Management Solution. ZE is also the winner of the 2022 Data Breakthrough award for Data Management Software of the Year and was also awarded the 2021 Energy Risk Data House of the Award three years in a row. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com
About Industry Era for Women Magazine
This online magazine aims to honour, empower, and celebrate visionary CEOs, C-suite executives, and other female pioneers across industries. It offers a platform for these leaders to share their industry experiences to inspire other executives to achieve their goals while shedding light on current industry trends.
Portraying women leaders’ journeys, accomplishments, and struggles, the magazine offers valuable insights into their decision-making approach to accelerating the company’s sales and improving employee productivity and retention. For more information, visit iera-womenleaders.com
