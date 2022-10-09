Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE - ST ALBANS RD/ROSIES BEEF JERKY, SWANTON
The roadway is back open.
Stephen Eddy
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
CIDT Member
Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Sent: Sunday, October 9, 2022 2:34 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - ST ALBANS RD/ROSIES BEEF JERKY, SWANTON
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
200 St Albans Road(VT Rte 7) near Rosie's Beef Jerky in Swanton is closed due to crash that caused lines to come down, lines are blocking roadway.
Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is expected to last for one hour at least. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.