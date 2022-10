Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at AAPS PharmSci 360 in Booth 867 October 17-19 2022 in Boston

Boston area CRO Integral BioSystems will display in Booth 867 at 2022 AAPS PharmSci 360 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center October 17-19, 2022

Integral BioSystems can help you develop the most effective drug formulation in the least amount of time” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedford, MA – October 9, 2022 – Boston area CRO Integral BioSystems LLC, specializing in innovative pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor in Booth #867 during the 2022 AAPS PharmSci 360 Annual Meeting and Exhibition to be held October 17-19 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.With over 27 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.About the EventAAPS PharmSci 360 combines all the energy of a large scientific conference with the intimacy of a niche meeting. Each track is split equally between chemical and biomolecule areas, resulting in many sub-tracks covering the research and challenges making the biggest headlines in the pharmaceutical sciences today.About Integral BioSystemsIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about possible strategies for your particular application.