ROADWAY CLOSURE - ST ALBANS RD/ROSIES BEEF JERKY, SWANTON

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

200 St Albans Road(VT Rte 7) near Rosie’s Beef Jerky in Swanton is closed due to crash that caused lines to come down, lines are blocking roadway.

Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is expected to last for one hour at least. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.