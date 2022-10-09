Submit Release
ROADWAY CLOSURE - ST ALBANS RD/ROSIES BEEF JERKY, SWANTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

200 St Albans Road(VT Rte 7) near Rosie’s Beef Jerky in Swanton is closed due to crash that caused lines to come down, lines are blocking roadway.

 

Specific details on the crash are not available but the duration of the closure is expected to last for one hour at least.  Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

 

