On October 9, 1996, Three Scientists Were Awarded the Nobel Prize for Discovering C60, or Carbon-60

National C60 Day Nobel Prize in Chemistry for C60 Molecule Forbes feature, C60 Molecule Could Be the Best Thing for Anti-Aging

Every year on this eventful date, National C60 Day is celebrated, to memorialize and create awareness of the amazing molecule we know as C60.

On National C60 Day we recognize the scientists who discovered the amazing molecule Carbon 60 and it’s also a wonderful opportunity to learn more about C60” — Jessica MacNaughton, CEO ShopC60.com