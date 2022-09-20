Nobel Prize-Winning Chemistry Now Powers Revolutionary Edible Massage Oil
In 1996 three scientists were awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry for a molecule called C60, which contains astonishing therapeutic properties.
C60 Sexy is an unscented, safe, completely edible massage oil made with 100% certified organic cold-pressed avocado oil and 99.99% pure, sublimated Carbon 60 fullerenes. ShopC60.com today announces the launch of C60 Sexy, an edible massage oil created to support health and wellness powered by 99.99% pure, sublimated Carbon 60, what may be the most powerful antioxidant yet known.
But what is C60? In 1996 three scientists were awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovering a molecule called Carbon 60, also known as C60. C60 is a naturally occurring molecule of carbon, with 60 tiny atoms, shaped like a cage-like soccer ball. C60 contains astonishing therapeutic properties which are thought to be several hundred times more powerful than conventional antioxidants. More information about the science research behind C60 can be found at whatisc60.org.
C60 works at the cellular level to lift the oxidative burden. It neutralizes free radicals and optimizes mitochondrial function. Most people notice an increase in energy and mental clarity after consuming C60 daily for 30 days or more.
In the process of developing new uses for this amazing molecule, ShopC60.com stumbled upon another amazing use for C60 that nobody ever saw coming: quicker recovery time, improved performance, and greater energy. This insight led to the creation of C60 Sexy.
“C60 Sexy is an unscented, safe, completely edible massage oil of the highest quality and purity, made with 100% certified organic cold-pressed avocado oil and 99.99% pure, sublimated Carbon 60 fullerenes, which have never been exposed to solvents,” said Jessica MacNaughton, C60 Shop, Inc.’s CEO. “The convenient, 3 oz pump bottle makes generous application easy so you can enjoy relaxing massages and lasting connection with your partner.”
Backed by science, all ShopC60.com products are produced in an FDA compliant, GMP certified facility and tested by a third party for the highest purity, quality, concentration, and bioavailability.
With C60 Sexy and the full line of C60 oil products at Shopc60.com, now the most powerful antioxidant known to man can support performance from the board room to the gym to the bedroom and back again.
C60 Sexy is available now, at ShopC60.com and makes for the perfect ending for date night or any night. Use with a partner, or without. Or just rub it on your person and have some fun. We won’t tell.
Shopc60.com is a health and wellness company based in Boulder, Colorado. The company is dedicated to helping people take back control over their health, by offering the highest quality products made with 99.99% pure sublimated Carbon 60, (never exposed to solvents), and with 100% certified organic, healthy oils. The ShopC60 team is comprised of passionate, health and wellness advocates, who are intrigued by the science of Carbon 60 and inspired by the body’s potential and ability to heal itself. Visit them at https://ShopC60.com.
