Nobel Prize-Winning Molecule & Powerful Antioxidant, Carbon-60, Now Available in a Delicious Gummy
Scientific & Culinary Breakthrough with Patent Pending Technology
We have spent two years perfecting our manufacturing method with our new C60 Gummies to ensure a full dose of C60 could be incorporated in a single serving gummy, validated by third-party testing.”BOULDER, CO, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1996, a Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to scientists for discovering a molecule that was quite literally born among the stars.
— Ken Swartz, Chief Science Officer at Shopc60.com
Named Carbon 60 or “C60”, also known as Buckminsterfullerene, this unique soccer ball-shaped molecule has been identified floating between the stars in the interstellar medium.
It also holds incredible potential for enormous scientific breakthroughs, ranging from astronomical to medical.
But this mysterious space-molecule’s distinct structure and size have another fascinating attribute. Its ability to neutralize toxic free radicals and lift a cell’s oxidative burden makes it the single most powerful antioxidant yet discovered.
So, the team at ShopC60.com did what any responsible scientists would do; They turned it into a gummy.
For the first time ever, C60 Gummies are now available to the public, only from ShopC60.com, the original innovators and leading providers of the highest-quality, 99.99% pure, sublimated C60 products.
These delicious, powerful antioxidant gummies are travel-friendly and shelf-stable. C60 works at the cellular level to lift the oxidative burden, so the body can heal itself naturally. C60 neutralizes toxic free radicals and optimizes mitochondrial function. Most users who consume C60 Purple Power daily for 30 days or more, notice an increase in energy and mental clarity.
C60 has been proven scientifically to promote a balanced immune response, support athletic performance, and may help with mild memory loss associated with aging.
“We are thrilled to be the first C60 company to deliver the powerful antioxidant Carbon 60 in a delicious gummy form,” said Jessica MacNaughton, Chief Executive Officer at Shopc60.com and C60 Purple Power. “Over the past several years, many customers expressed interest in consuming C60 in forms other than in oils. Our Tart Cherry Gummies, made with organic coconut oil, 99.99% pure, sublimated C60, with only 3 grams of sugar each, are easy to travel with and a perfect solution for consumers who are interested in taking C60, but don’t like consuming oils or capsules.”
Ken Swartz, Chief Science Officer at Shopc60.com and C60 Purple Power commented, “We have spent the past two years perfecting our manufacturing method with our new C60 Gummies to ensure that a full dose of C60 could be incorporated in a single serving gummy and validated by third-party testing. The natural tart cherry flavor was a customer favorite during our beta testing, and we are excited to see how these will be received.”
Discover newfound energy, mental clarity, better performance, and even faster recovery time with C60 Gummies
Learn about more of the astonishing natural benefits of C60, and try delicious C60 Gummies for yourself, at http://shop60.com. To learn more about the science and research behind Carbon 60, visit whatisc60.org.
Backed by science, all ShopC60.com products are produced in an FDA-compliant, GMP-certified facility and tested by a third party for the highest purity, quality, concentration, and bioavailability.
ShopC60.com is dedicated to helping people take back control over their health, offering 99.99% pure sublimated Carbon 60, (never exposed to solvents), made with 100% certified organic oils. Our team is comprised of passionate, health and wellness advocates, who are intrigued by the science of Carbon 60 and inspired by the body’s potential and ability to heal itself. Our customers are our heroes and our inspiration. We are on a mission to ensure they enjoy a world-class experience with Carbon 60 and with C60 Purple Power. Visit us at https://ShopC60.com
