MPD Seeks to Identify Suspects who Placed Card Skimming Device: 3400 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Card Skimming offense that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022, in 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:14 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects approached the sales counter. While the clerk was distracted, the suspects placed a skimming device on the credit card reader. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.