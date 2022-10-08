iCitizen Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Don’t Support Senator Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Proposal
iCitizen
The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Would you support the proposal by Senator Lindsey Graham allowing abortions up to 15 weeks gestation and beyond 15 weeks in the cases of rape, incest, and threats to the health of the mother?” The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Question: Would you support the proposal by Senator Lindsey Graham allowing abortions up to 15 weeks gestation and beyond 15 weeks in cases of rape, incest, and threats to the health of the mother?
Respondents were given the options “Yes” or “No” and 1,966 responses were tallied. Overall, looking at the topline weighted results of the poll, 36.7% of respondents answered “Yes'' and 63.3% answered “No”
In breaking down the responses demographically,
An overwhelming majority of Democrats (83.4%) selected “No” whereas the Republican vote was slightly more evenly distributed, with 56.6% answering “Yes,” and 43.3% answering “No.” Independents were more divided, with 40.9% choosing “Yes,” and 59.1% saying “No.”
39.8% of the male vote went to “Yes,” and 60.2% selected “No.” The female vote was similarly divided with 33.7% choosing “Yes” and 66.3% siding with “No.”
Asian voters were the most starkly divided, with 28.6% selecting “Yes,” and 71.4% choosing “No.” Both Black and White voters (66.7% and 63.1%, respectively) favored “No.” Hispanic voters (62.0%) also favored the “No,” option.
The 35-49 age group was the most evenly divided, with 43.6% choosing “No,” and 56.4% selecting “Yes.” The 65+ group experienced the most division, with only 31.3% choosing “No,” and 68.7% siding with “Yes.” The 18-34 group and 50-64 group (61.9% and 61.1%, respectively), sided more heavily with the “No,” preference.
iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.
