iCitizen Poll Results; FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Residence
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Do you think the recent FBI raid of Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago was a justified search or an abuse of power by the government? ” The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.
iCitizen
Question: Do you think the recent FBI raid of Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago was a justified search or an abuse of power by the government?
Respondents were given the options “Justified Search” or “Abuse of Power” and 4,233 responses were tallied. Overall, looking at the topline weighted results of the poll, 52.5% of respondents answered “Justified Search'' and 47.5% answered “Abuse of Power.”
In breaking down the responses demographically,
An overwhelming majority of Democrats (94.1%) selected “Justified Search” whereas a large majority of Republicans (91.9%) chose “Abuse of Power.” Independents were fairly divided, with 49.6% answering “Justified Search,” and 50.4% answering “Abuse of Power.”
44.3% of the male vote went to “Justified Search,” and 55.7%% selected “Abuse of Power.” The female vote was split with 57.4% choosing “Justified Search” and 42.6% siding with “Abuse of Power.”
Both white and Asian voters (51.9% and 51.7%, respectively) slightly favored “Justified Search.” The Black vote was starkly divided, with 73.3% selecting “Justified Search,” and 26.7% choosing “Abuse of Power.” A small majority of Hispanic voters (54.8%) sided with “Abuse of Power.”
Results by age group seemed to even out as they increased in age, then began to divide sharply again. The 18-34 group was the most heavily split, with 54.7% saying it was a “Justified Search,” and 45.3% believing it to be an “Abuse of Power.” The age group split most evenly between the two options was the 35-49 group, which had 48.2% select “Justified Search,” and 51.8% select “Abuse of Power.” The 65+ group had 54.4% choose “Justified Search,” and 45.6% choose “Abuse of Power.”
iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.
Olivia Harkin
iCitizen
+1 5859437889
email us here