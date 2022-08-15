iCitizen National Poll on Tax Credits for Buying Electric Cars
Americans are divided on tax incentives for electric vehiclesROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Do you favor or oppose a $7,500 government tax credit given to people who buy an electric car?” The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Question: Do you favor or oppose a $7,500 government tax credit given to people who buy an electric car?
Respondents were given the options “Favor” or “Oppose” and 2,984 responses were tallied. Overall, looking at the topline weighted results of the poll, 51.9% of respondents answered “Favor'' and 48.1% answered “Oppose.”
In breaking down the responses demographically,
An overwhelming majority of Democrats (91.1%) selected “Favor,” whereas a large majority of Republicans (87.6%) chose “Oppose.” Independents expressed a slight preference for the “Oppose” option (55.5%).
56.0% of the male vote went to “Oppose,” and 44.0% selected “Favor.” The female vote was split more evenly, with 50.9% choosing “Favor,” and 49.1% siding with “Oppose.”
The white vote was divided most evenly, with 47.9% favoring and 52.1% opposing. The Hispanic vote was the second most evenly distributed vote, with 51.9% selecting “Favor” and 48.1% selecting “Oppose.” A vast majority of Asian and Black voters (55.6% and 66.1%, respectively) chose “Favor.”
The age group split most evenly between the two options was the 35-49 group, which had 48.2% select “Favor” and 51.8% select “Oppose.” The 65+ age group was also closely divided, with 46.5% choosing “Favor,” and 53.5% choosing “Oppose.” The youngest age group (18-34) was most heavily divided, with 58.6% siding with “Favor,” and 41.4% siding with “Oppose.”
iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.
