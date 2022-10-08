Matace® Carpet To Launch the Woven Vinyl Rugs Collection
Matace Carpet, announces plans to release the Woven Vinyl Rugs Collection, a new range of products across different categoriesMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of floor mat and cleaning industry professionals at Matace Carpet is again reiterating its commitment to delivering easy-to-maintain, fun, and affordable carpets to families as the company recently announced plans to roll out a new range of products. The new product line, Matace NeverStain™ Woven Vinyl Rugs, comprises area rugs, runners, and doormats, all carefully designed to deliver the best possible experience to customers in the United States and other parts of the world.
One of the major challenges faced by families in the US and across the globe is keeping their carpets clean, with many of the available products requiring the use of cleaning agents that not only cause wastage but also pollute the environment. However, Matace Carpet aims to change this narrative by offering products that can be easily maintained, a claim substantiated by the soon-to-be-launched line of rugs.
Matace Carpet has grown in leaps and bounds since it was officially launched in 2019, with its innovative, quality yet relatively affordable products endearing the brand to customers in different parts of the United States. The plans to launch new products into the global multi-billion-dollar carpet market will further make the brand a household name in the US.
The Matace NeverStain™ Woven Vinyl Rugs are carefully created with excellent craftsmanship to offer a unique blend of style and functionality, with materials that can be easily cleaned, irrespective of the type of stain, including wine, coffee, milk, and other such liquids. The vinyl rugs are cost-effective and easy to maintain, requiring users to simply absorb and wipe off the stains with paper to have a clean carpet.
For further information about the Matace NeverStain™ Woven Vinyl Rugs as well as other products from Matace Carpet, visit - https://mataceinc.com. Matace Carpet can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
About Matace Carpet
Matace Carpet was founded in 2019 by a group of floor mat and cleaning industry professionals to provide removable carpets as a solution to the wastage and environmental pollution resulting from cleaning carpets. The company offers easy-to-install, cost-effective, and more fun products compared to traditional irremovable carpets.
Matace NeverStain Woven Vinyl Rugs 2022 | Area Rugs, Runners and Doormats