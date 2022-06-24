Matace Carpet Introduces Revolutionary Matace Mecko Backing System For Carpet Tiles

Matace Mecko Backing System for Carpet Tiles Matace Carpet Tiles for Bedroom How to Install Matace Removable Carpet Tiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpets add up to the aesthetics of any room. However, As time passes, carpets eventually wear out. When old carpets are removed, people will see the damage to the floor caused by glue and even tacks, it could damage an asset that might equity or assessment down.The Matace Mecko Backing System , introduced by Matace Carpet , is a powerful home upgrade that empowers buyers to bring the luxury of carpet tiles into the home, that, too without the mess. With this simple addition to the living spaces, anyone can take the care, upkeep, and design of the carpet to the next level. Matace removable carpet tiles make maintaining carpet easy and hassle-free.“Matace Removable Carpet's design is based on the use of a backing material specifically developed for application in all of our projects, which we named Mecko Backing System. This product uses the principle of molecular gravity so that the carpet tile cannot move laterally when it is set on the floor, but it is easy to pick up from above. The Mecko Backing System takes into account both ease of use and environmental protection. With the backing system in place, removable carpets can be installed very quickly and securely. When a client wants to change the color or pattern of the carpet, or when the carpet has stains and needs to be cleaned, they can be removed individually and easily replaced in seconds,” explained Founder, Matace Carpet.The carpet’s incredible system, which was inspired by refrigerator magnets, and therefore eradicates the need for glue and tape exclusively. By simplifying the process, Matace carpet ensures that homeowners can effortlessly manage their own carpet needs at their convenience. Providing the same structure and support as traditional carpet installation but making it easier to manage, the Mecko carpet backing system is built around a newly designed connection system.The best part is that these carpets stay in place without requiring any messy sticking compound, that can also ruin the flooring. The carpet stays firmly adhered to the floor without needing to rely on traditional chemical adhesives. It is all in the system with no base needed. As a DIY-friendly option for traditional carpets, the Matace Removable Carpet also lets customers save thousands of bucks required by empowering them to handle the maintenance and installation themselves without needing a professional. To encapsulate, with their eco-friendly nature, these carpets are truly a game-changer to facilitate sustainability.About the Company:Matace was founded in 2019 by a group of carpet and cleaning industry professionals who discovered that people wasted resources and caused more environmental pollution when using and cleaning carpets. Looking for a solution to this problem, the founders came across a product that was new to the market but with great staying potential: Removable carpets. Removable carpets were easier to install, less expensive to clean, and more fun to use than traditional nonremovable carpets. Rebranding itself as Matace Removable Carpet, the company began offering this incredible product to its clients.

