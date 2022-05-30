Matace Inc. Introduce Their Latest Collection of Removable Carpet Tiles
No Glue, No Tape - New Generation Residential CarpetLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative provider of quality carpet tiles, Matace Inc., announces the addition of a new range of removable carpet tiles of different sizes and designs to meet the needs of clients
The team at Matace, which comprises a group of carpet and cleaning industry professionals has reiterated its commitment to helping as many people and businesses as possible worldwide to enjoy carpets without causing more environmental pollution. In a related development, Matace has announced the introduction of new removable carpet tiles to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients in the United States and other parts of the world.
A report published by IMARC Group ( https://www.imarcgroup.com/carpet-market ) put the size of the global carpet market at $58.05 Billion in 2021. It also projected the market size to hit $74.06 Billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand from the residential end-user segment. One of the major challenges that continue to pose a threat to the industry is the environmental effects of using and cleaning carpets. However, Matace has seemingly found a solution to this problem with the introduction of their removable carpets.
The carpet tiles come in different styles and colors, all designed using the revolutionary Mecko Backing system. Each removable carpet is expertly designed, offering a unique combination of user-friendliness and functionality, performing with excellent suction without using any sort of adhesives or tapes.
Matace continues to enjoy rave reviews from different categories of customers for the quality, relative affordability, and convenience offered. “These removable carpet tiles are amazing for a quick floor that can transform a room! We expanded into our warehouse to build a huge "flex" office where traveling managers can land when they are in town and this carpet literally transformed the space from dark dingy warehouse, to a bright contemporary work space! Seams are there, but barely noticeable. My daughter and I installed this carpet in a 20' x 30' room in literally an hour. Highly recommended! Awesome customer service too!” – Melanie.
For further information about Matace and the range of products offered, visit - www.mataceinc.com. Matace also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and YouTube.
About Matace
Matace was founded in 2019 to provide removable carpets in response to the lack of a product that does not result in wastage and environmental pollution. The products are easy to install, cost-effective, and more fun to use than traditional irremovable carpets.
