Royalton Barracks // Unlawful Restraint, Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004514

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 at approximately 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence, Royalton VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint, Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Michael Rice

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 2024 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in the Town of Royalton. Investigation revealed that Michael Rice had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member as well as restrained them and prevented them from contacting emergency services. Rice was issued court-ordered conditions of release and lodged for lack of $5000.00 bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/10/2022.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.