Royalton Barracks // Unlawful Restraint, Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services
CASE#: 22B2004514
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2022 at approximately 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence, Royalton VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint, Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Michael Rice
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 2024 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in the Town of Royalton. Investigation revealed that Michael Rice had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member as well as restrained them and prevented them from contacting emergency services. Rice was issued court-ordered conditions of release and lodged for lack of $5000.00 bail. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/10/2022.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
