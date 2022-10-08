Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:40 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims and took a scooter from one of the victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, 30-year-old Tyrone Carter, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

