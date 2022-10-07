MACAU, October 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for June - August 2022 decreased by 1.4% over the previous period (May - July 2022) to 254.8. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (255.1) and Taipa & Coloane (253.9) dropped by 1.6% and 0.2% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (272.5) went down by 1.3%; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (265.0) fell by 1.6% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (302.7) rose by 0.1%. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings over 20 years old declined by 2.7% whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old climbed by 2.4%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (296.3) dropped by 3.2%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 2.5% and 1.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 1.5%. In terms of high-and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys fell by 2.7% and 1.1% respectively.