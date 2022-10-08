Children Not Responding to Phonics - Music with Songs May Help.
PHONICS SONGS plus with songs by Donny and Marie Osmond can enhance traditional phonics instruction.
According to Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., the most difficult part of learning to decode is hearing individual speech sounds, something the brain is not designed for. Some children respond well to this. Children who do not respond typically struggle. Without a desire to read, the best instructional programs can fail.
Children who do not learn to read in the first couple of grades face a dilemma; they are not likely to be fluent readers by grade four. While the author is a proponent of phonological instruction for children who respond, learning to read is too important to rely on one approach. Songs have many advantages for teaching phonics and reading especially for children from challenged environments who have been found to have delayed language and difficulty discriminating sounds, important for reading.
Music with lyrics helps develop reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and improves auditory discrimination for sounds. The melody of songs, prosody, can help fluent reading skills and the words in songs help in the development of language. Prosody may be more important for learning to read than previously thought.
Music is in almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. With practice, songs build stronger connections between the right and left sides of the brain and can bring many to reading. Learning to read requires attention, engagement, and repetition, all a part of singing. The author’s research suggests repetition helps some children’s brains develop a letter-sound recognition system - much like that which occurs with the practice of phonics.
The author’s program PHONICS SONGS plus for grades one and two is based on original instructional song lyrics written by the author with the music and songs by Donny and Marie Osmond. PHONICS SONGS plus has important phonics skills embedded in each song and hundreds of high frequency reading words (sight words) appropriate for grades one and two. It offers advantages to traditional phonics The program is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics. https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/ content
A difficulty with using songs for reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.
PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language. The program is easy to use by parents and teachers and for those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories. The program is available at the author’s website: StrugglingReaders.com. and Amazon for 14.95 for the CD of Songs and 7.95 for the Songs and Instruction Book for each grade level.
