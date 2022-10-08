Juvenile Drug Smuggler Stopped by CBP Officers

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen.

Drugs attached to teen's legs.

“This seizure once again proves that smugglers can come in all ages,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “CBP officers have stopped U.S. citizens and foreign travelers, teens, senior citizens, single adults and family units attempting to smuggle drugs across the border. There is no one type of smuggler.”

The interception occurred on Oct. 4 when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from the juvenile. The border crosser was then referred to secondary where a pat down search was conducted resulting in the discovery of packages secured to his thighs. The packages were found to contain .09 pounds of methamphetamine.

The juvenile was turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.