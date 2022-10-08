Honda launches recall ​​​​​​​

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, October 8 - Honda Vietnam (HVN) launched a recall on October 05, 2022 to replace incomplete welding in the driver's seat slide adjuster of Honda CIVIC, Honda HR-V imported from Thailand.

This recall is a precautionary safety measure to rectify the welding point at the slide adjuster in the driver's seat. When a collision occurs, it may cause the driver's seat to move and may compromise the seatbelt protection for the driver.

All owners of the affected vehicles will be informed by Honda Automobile Distributors via letter/e-mail/direct telephone, based on the information of owners registered on Honda's customer management system.

While no problems related to the defective frame seat cushion have been recorded in Việt Nam, HVN recommends all affected customers contact Honda Authorised Distributors to make an appointment to have their vehicles checked and repaired.

The inspection and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge. For vehicles imported through non-genuine import companies, in case the customer takes the car to Honda Authorised Distributors, the company is still willing to help check related information.

VinFast partners with IRONMAN

HÀ NỘI – The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship is taking place on October 6-8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, during which VinFast announced they have joined IRONMAN as a Naming Rights Partner for the IRONMAN® North America Series from 2023, expanding their partnership that previously covered the US.

The partnership showcases the success of VinFast's strategic partnership with IRONMAN in the journey toward a green and sustainable lifestyle applied to the endurance racing community.

Earlier this year, VinFast was announced as the first-ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN US Series in 2022. With the expansion to Canada in 2023, the series will now be titled the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series.

At the 2022 IRONMAN® World Championship in Hawaii, VinFast VF 8 models will act as the lead race vehicle for the championship races held on October 6 and 8, 2022. Along with leading the world-class athletes on the IRONMAN course, the eSUV VF 8 will be placed in various locations across the event venue, giving many attendees and athletes their first opportunity to get a first-hand look at this all-new, all-electric SUV. VinFast’s e-scooters will also be on-site to support the event’s activities.

Renowned as one of the world's most challenging sports competitions, IRONMAN is a full-distance triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride, and 26.2-mile run. The 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship festivities will have many entertainment activities for the public.

Self-driving car publicly tested in Bình Dương

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, October 8 - After an initial period of testing, a self-driving car has been tested on public roads in southern Bình Dương Province.

The project is being implemented by the Becamex Tokyu Company in cooperation with Phenikaa-X and Nippon Koei Vietnam.

The collaboration, known as Phenikaa-X Vietnam Group, has researched, developed and perfected the first level 4 autonomous vehicle in Việt Nam on the 5-level scale for self-driving cars of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The car was officially launched on March 26, 2021, after a period of testing at Phenikaa University, Hà Nội.

Self-driving cars have a very high level of safety because of the super-sensitive sensor system. With outstanding intelligent features such as a cruise monitoring system, lane control system, collision warning and speed adjustment, the Phenikaa-X self-propelled vehicle makes is a step towards the goal of smart city development with smart traffic solutions.

A survey for passengers on the experience was taken from passengers, which will be analysed to promote urban development with smart solutions.

Through this pilot program, Bình Dương hopes that the project will contribute to the development of both public transport and innovation in line with the spirit of Bình Dưong Smart Zone. -- VNS