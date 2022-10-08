Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station arrested a convicted sex offender with an outstanding felony warrant, Oct. 4.

At approximately 2 a.m., agents conducting line watch operations encountered 13 subjects attempting to avoid detection. All subjects were transported to the processing center in Eagle Pass. While at the processing center, record checks revealed that one subject, Victor Bonilla-Melendez, 53, a Honduran national, was convicted of sexual assault, in 2002 in Colorado, and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

