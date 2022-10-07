Phased Transition of Emergency Shelter Spaces in Saskatoon Underway

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2022

The Ministry of Social Services is ensuring the number of emergency shelter spaces in Saskatoon are maintained as it transitions government-funded services from Lighthouse Supported Living.

In October, 30 of the 61 emergency shelter spaces at Lighthouse are transitioning to Salvation Army through an existing contract with the Ministry of Social Services. Discussions with other community partners are underway to plan for the transition of the remaining 31 emergency shelter spaces in the coming weeks.

"A gradual reduction of new referrals to Lighthouse will occur as emergency shelter spaces become operational and with client needs in mind," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Our shared focus continues to be to support clients and carefully plan the transition so there is no disruption in service."

"The Salvation Army is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Social Services to increase our short-term emergency shelter spaces in the City of Saskatoon," Salvation Army Major Mike Hoeft said. "We look forward to the ongoing work to address the complex issue of homelessness as we work together to find a long-term solution."

In June 2022, the province announced it would transition government-funded services from Lighthouse Supported Living to other community partners, following challenges with governance, management and financial controls, and safety concerns due to the concentration of services in one location.

Details on upcoming phases of the transition will be communicated as plans are finalized.

