Congratulatory telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, October 7 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, which reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your 70th anniversary!

As a strong, wise and willful leader, you are determined to defend the national interests of your country. In this regard, I would like to note your enormous contribution to the development and prosperity of Russia, as well as strengthening its position in the international arena.

Your significant merits in the consistent deepening of the Tajik-Russian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation deserve the highest praise. We cherish the achieved level of strategic partnership relations with Russia, which is close to us, and in the future we will make all the necessary efforts to expand the areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of our peoples.

On this significant day, let me wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health, happiness, long life and new achievements in the name of the well-being of friendly Russia, and its people - peace and sustainable progress."