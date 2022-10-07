I-40 in Cheatham County Narrowed to One Lane for Fog Sealing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a single-lane closure of Interstate 40 for fog sealing next week. Hudson Construction Company will begin work Monday, October 10. The project is expected to last six days but could be delayed due to weather.

I-40 in Cheatham County will be down to one lane in both directions between MM 184 and 189 (the Davidson County line to the Williamson County line) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The project is one of two fog sealing jobs identified in TDOT’s Enhanced Maintenance Plan, which was created to extend the life of specific roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. The second job is in Robertson County on I-65 and will be conducted following the completion of I-40.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.