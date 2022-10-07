Resurfacing Work Prompts Temporary Lane Closure in Cumberland County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Monday, October 10, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm CT, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are scheduled to perform resurfacing operations on SR-1 (US-70) from log mile 13 (west of SR-24) to log mile 16.3 (east of Village Way) including SR-24 east of Obed Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. There will be construction signs and a flagging operation directing traffic through the work zone. Drivers should anticipate delays through the project limits during this time and consider an alternate route, if possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

