Fentanyl Trafficking // North West Vermont Drug Task Force and Burlington Police Department

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000523
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET TPR Brandon Degre
STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Burlington
VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking

ACCUSED: Devontrez FLOWERS
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/05/2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) and Burlington Police Department (BPD) with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested Devontrez FLOWERS (26) of Hartford, CT subsequent to a weeks long investigation into his distribution of fentanyl in the Burlington area. FLOWERS lead police on a short foot chase along Church Street in Burlington before being taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Burlington Police Department and the NWVDTF which consisted of two controlled purchases of fentanyl as well as a search warrant conducted at 88 North Street, Burlington following FLOWERS arrest. This investigation is ongoing.

FLOWERS was arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/06/2022 and was held for lack of $5,000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2022
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: North Western Correctional Center
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson
Vermont State Police
Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit
45 State Drive
Waterbury, VT 05671

