150th Basic Recruit Class Graduates from FHP Training Academy

October 7, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the 150th basic recruit class of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) graduated from the FHP Training Academy. These 31 troopers join the more than 1,700 active troopers who patrol Florida’s roads each day to provide safety and security to Florida’s residents and visitors.

Members of the 150th basic recruit class went through 28 weeks of intense physical and classroom training covering defensive tactics, law, vehicle operations, firearms and first aid. While at the FHP Training Academy, recruits also participated in several community service activities, including blood drives and volunteering to help those living with developmental disabilities.

FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said, “These brave men and women will now join their fellow troopers and will work tirelessly to keep Floridians and visitors safe, whether enforcing the law, assisting motorists, protecting the public, engaging with their community, or saving someone in need.”

“I’m thankful these men and women have chosen to dedicate their lives to public service for our great state,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “I applaud them for their dedication and welcome them into the ranks of the Florida Highway Patrol.”

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

The FHP is currently recruiting. Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the FHP. From Pensacola to the Florida Keys, FHP allows you to make a career where you call home. Opportunities and openings are statewide. FHP is now hiring for the 151st basic recruit class starting January 2023. Additionally, FHP is also recruiting State Law Enforcement Dispatchers. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit BeATrooper.com or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2315.

