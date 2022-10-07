Gordon McKernan Renews NIL Deal with Alexis Morris Ahead of LSU Women’s Basketball Season
McKernan and Morris look forward to continuing their partnership.
Thank you Mr. Cool [McKernan]. I really appreciate you for believing in me and believing in second chances. Without you, I wouldn’t be here today.”LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigers women’s basketball star Alexis Morris has renewed her Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) contract with Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan.
In December 2021, Morris became the first Louisiana college athlete to sign an NIL deal with McKernan. Since then, Morris and McKernan’s partnership has proven to be an exciting endeavor. Together, the duo has teamed up to support the community at McKernan’s annual Bike Giveaway, show appreciation for McKernan’s employees by passing out game tickets, surprise Morris’ teammates with custom sneakers and more.
After nearly one year of partnering, the powerhouse attorney and basketball star have demonstrated that their union exceeds that of a traditional business partnership. Sometime along the way, Morris started calling McKernan “Mr. Cool.”
During her recent visit to McKernan’s office to renew her contract, Morris said, “Thank you Mr. Cool [McKernan]. I really appreciate you for believing in me and believing in second chances. Without you, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Before making her way to the Lady Tigers, Morris played college basketball for a handful of renowned universities. The No. 45 Lady Tigers point guard started her college basketball career at Baylor University with Kim Mulkey before transferring to Rutgers, Texas A&M and eventually Louisiana State University. Since joining the Lady Tigers, Morris has taken Baton Rouge by storm with her unparalleled skill.
McKernan remains grateful that Morris’ journey led her to Louisiana. The pair looks forward to what’s in store for their renewed contract.
