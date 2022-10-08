Parker Heath Announces his Artist Collaboration with Paul Michael Home, debuting at Round Top Antique Fair
This commission with Paul Michael Home has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to see the response at Round Top.
Before Parker even picks up a brush he starts by gathering his original sketches so that he can let inspiration take him away.
The exclusive exhibition will debut on Friday, October 21 to showcase Parker Heath’s fine art paintings and highlight his collaboration with Paul Michael Home
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based abstract artist Parker Heath announces an artist collaboration with Paul Michael Home & Market Hill on 6, for an exclusive launch during Round Top Antiques Fair.
The exclusive debut will take place on Friday, October 21 within Market Hill on 6's Round Top Showroom (State Hwy, 237, Round Top, Texas). To feature an exhibition of Creative Artist + Designer, Parker Heath’s fine art paintings which were commissioned in collaboration with Paul Michael Home.
Parker shared, “I can’t express how excited I am for the launch of my collection. This opportunity to work alongside Paul Michael has been amazing and I can’t wait to see the response at Round Top.”
Parker’s abstract art collection consists of 15 gallery-wrapped painted canvases, that were created with a modern aesthetic invoking a bohemian style with colors that lean towards warm neutrals, and soft muted tones.
Paul Michael shared, “Parker is a very special person and really has it all. He is an incredible athlete, extremely intelligent, and has a built-in natural ability."
“Paul’s knowledge and experience of the art world and being an artist himself has inspired me in so many ways,” Parker shared, “When I first arrived in Paul’s facility, I was a little overwhelmed by the size of the space and seeing so many other artists working together. But once we got started, it was an incredible experience.”
Further sharing that the connection between the two artists was instant, as they bonded over the love of abstract art. Stating that their approach to creating art was also very similar and they had great synergy working together.
“We both tend to work in our own zone for hours at a time before taking a break to examine our progress. The best part of our partnership was working side by side and being able to get Paul's critique on my artistic process” Parker said.
Parker Heath, whose California upbringing has infused his life and art in a myriad of ways. From desert to coastal landscapes - and while traveling the world as a professional BMX rider, he has only helped to expose himself even more to a wide range of artists from around the world.
Parker shares, “This experience has been a dream come true and allowed me to re-explore and re-invent past designs with new ideas. Much of my abstract work involves blending warm neutrals with subtle tones. It also helped me to expand with different color palettes and to add bolder colors with contrasting black and dark grays, for a truly spectacular result that makes each piece stand out even more.”
Sharing insights on his creative process, Parker says that before he picks up a brush he starts by centering himself, stretching, and moving his body to get warmed up. Then he gathers his original sketches so that he can let inspiration take him away.
“My favorite way to get creative is with my favorite band, Khruangbin, which has a modern psychedelic guitar feel that always puts me in a trance-like groove. Afterwards I listen to my favorite playlists with a mix of classic rock, folk, jazz, house, and some funk & soul thrown in between.”
This is the first art commission that Parker has entertained since establishing his brand PAR KER made in 2021 - which focuses on reimaging his original paintings into functional home and living collections.
“I love that my original art is now available for sale through Paul Michael Home. This partnership has helped me to further realize my lifelong dream of becoming a professional artist. I can’t thank Paul enough for working with me and sharing my art with his customers.”
Parker Heath's original artwork retail price points are based on each piece and the size of the work. Adding that Paul Michael Home offers additional discounts for members of the trade.
Paul shared, “Parker has it all - an incredible athlete, extremely intelligent, with a natural artistic talent. While also being hard-working and dedicated. His artwork is wonderful, fresh, current, and authentic, and something he should be very proud of. I can see his pieces fitting in with any modern decor.”
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer, Parker Heath, in order to empower his customers to embrace self-expression while being able to experience his work as functional living art.
At PAR KER made - Sustainability is one of our core values. We only use naturally sourced materials in our products, and everything we design is made here in the USA.
Paul Michael Company: https://www.paulmichaelcompany.com
Market Hill on 6 by Paul Michael: https://markethillroundtop.com
Whether you are a treasure hunter, an entertainer, the ultimate hostess or an interior designer - finding those exquisitely and unique pieces that reflect your lifestyle can be found within Paul Michael Home. Showcasing the finest hand-crafted furniture, accessories, lighting, wall decor, and fine art, plus those one-of-a-kind treasures and antiques you can't find just anywhere. Their brand offers 100% American-made and one-of-a-kind original designs simply referred to as Paul’s World ~ reclaim, reuse, recycle, redecorate ~ with the majority of items being constructed of architectural salvage and reclaimed wood from Paul’s personal collection. With a custom manufacturing facility in Dermott, Arkansas, which operates 7 days a week, their team of artisan craftsmen design, develop and create exquisite custom pieces for luxury homes all across the county.
Round Top Antiques Fair https://www.roundtoptexasantiques.com/
The Original Round Top Antiques Fair is the show that started it all - over 50 years ago and has become one of the largest antique shows in the country. Every spring, fall, and winter, over 100K shoppers from all over the country. Comprises of two iconic venues - The Big Red Barn and The Continental Tent the 30,000 square-foot space you will find an irresistible array of beautifully displayed antiques ranging from early American country, textiles, and art to Continental furniture and accessories.
