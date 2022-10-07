MDA Hosting Free Metro Waste Pesticide Collection Event

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a waste pesticide collection event on Monday, October 24 for those in Anoka and Hennepin counties. Through this free event, homeowners, businesses, and farmers can safely dispose of unwanted and unusable pesticides.

The program accepts unwanted and unusable agricultural and consumer-type pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers are not accepted.

The event will be held on Monday, October 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55455.

The collection is open to farmers, homeowners, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other pesticide users. No pre-registration for the MDA events is required, and collection sites will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. However, the MDA requests pesticide users call 612-214-6843 to provide advance notification if they wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product.

The MDA has collected approximately 10 million pounds of pesticide around the state since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program started in 1990.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us