BravePact EMS Billing Service Raises the Bar of Patient Care With NEMSIS Compliance

BravePact EMS Billing Services

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BravePact is a new billing service business for ambulance companies from The Golden State. This innovative venture is setting the pace in complete service to its clients with the use of the National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS). This national database is used to store EMS data from the states and territories of the U.S. NEMSIS is a universal standard for the collection of patient care information resulting from prehospital EMS activations.

Most billing services cannot offer NEMSIS because they are not equipped to do so. The forward-thinking team at Bravepact, however, has their own electronic patient care reporting (EPCR) software. NEMSIS is the top tier in reporting for U.S. ambulance and fire departments, both public and private. Bravepact is raising the bar for the competition by incorporating NEMSIS compliance.

The creators of Bravepact have an extensive background in software and have garnered a group of highly trained staff that operates under a banner of “You Protect Them. We Protect You.” They stand ready to take the fight to the insurance companies when needed.

Bravepact’s website proudly proclaims, “We are experts in the EMS industry, not just billing. Our team provides complete coverage and support for your entire operation as we secure your revenue.” This includes the complimentary best-in-its-class EMS technology suite, that streamlines electronic patient care reports, quality assurance, business analytics, billing, and NEMSIS compliancy.

To accomplish the goal of complete customer satisfaction, BravePact also offers a completely transferable billing platform option for agencies to take over the same billing software they use, if they ever wish to take their billing in-house.

For more information, please contact Anthony Schwartz at Phone: Call/Text: 916-260-1094 or Email: info@bravepact.com or visit Website: www.bravepact.com.