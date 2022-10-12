Breakthrough Guide Makes Bitcoin Understandable for Everyone
AHA! SO THAT'S WHAT BITCOIN IS by Uncle Crypto
It is one of the simplest explanations of what Bitcoin is that I have read so far. I love the beautiful illustrations. It makes things much easier to grasp.”UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are indeed capable of understanding Bitcoin. And now a new guide, Aha! So That’s What Bitcoin Is, will prove it. In this easily digestible, illustrated guide, readers will develop a basic understanding of the subject and learn to take advantage of this untapped resource.
The author is listed as Uncle Crypto, also known as Peter Glickman, whose Master Cleanse book, published in 2004, sold 150,000 copies in eight languages.
Every major government on earth is studying Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Does it present a real opportunity to improve the finances of even the poorest people or does it threaten our way of life? Until now, understanding Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has been difficult for those without a technical background; however, this guide and its illustrations combat that with a unique approach.
To build a house, one must build a foundation before proceeding any further. The same principle applies in education, where one must be taught the basics before moving on to more difficult content. The same concept applies in Uncle Crypto’s guide, where instead of just throwing technical definitions and complicated ideas at readers, he makes sure to cover each basic idea, so that by the time readers close the guide, they are properly equipped to continue on their own.
The way the author presents the information is equally masterful to the way in which he structures it. From start to finish, this illustrated guide is readable and simple. Everyone has had the experience of reading a textbook in school — although it contains everything needed to know for the test, deciphering the walls of text is frequently a challenge.
Uncle Crypto explains simply with everyday examples the basic information needed, with each illustration clarifying what is being explained on the page. The 47 illustrations in the guide cover all the basic concepts needed to become conversant with the subject and make understanding simple.
By the time they’re done, readers will be significantly more confident in their understanding of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and inflation and how these fit into the micro- and macroeconomy. Not only will they be able to participate in discussions about these subjects, they’ll be perfectly prepared to catch the wave.
“I had given up understanding crypto currency, it's place in our economy and how it works. I had given up understanding the subject of money and inflation. This book brought me into 2022, with a clear understanding of what this is all about.” —Amazon reviewer
“It is one of the simplest explanations of what Bitcoin is that I have read so far. Not only that, I was educated on the history of exchange and what money is and all the forms it took throughout history. I love the beautiful illustrations. It makes things much easier to grasp.” —P. Martin, Amazon reviewer
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Uncle Crypto (Peter Glickman) is a successful author whose previous 2004 book on the Master Cleanse sold 150,000 copies in eight languages and made cleansing popular according to the New York Times. The purpose of this new guide, Aha! So That’s What Bitcoin Is, is to educate secondary school students, seniors and legislators of the potential Bitcoin has to change our lives for the better as much as automobiles, computers, smartphones or the Internet. The author believes effective education can speed this up. In addition to being an author, he has also been a successful eCommerce entrepreneur and software executive. He lives with his wife of 52 years in Florida.
