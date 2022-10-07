Global Fashion Collective x PFW S/S23: GFCⅡ *HIGHLIGHTS*

Neithan Herbert / Widi’z Elegance Eduardo Ramos / Narciza Severa

October 1st, 2022 – Paris, France – Le Salon des Miroirs (13 passage Jouffroy 75009) at 6:00pm

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) made its splashy return to France by hosting two runway showcases during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The second GFC x PFW showcase occured on October 1st at 6:00pm and featured four international designers from Canada and Mexico. GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.



Neithan Herbert is an eponymous label created in 2020, presenting their latest ready-to-wear womenswear collection, “Stop Watering Dead Flowers.” This collection was a tribute to his grandmother Rosa and inspired by the post-pandemic idea that we should focus more on what brings us joy. His garments are romantic and bold, deconstructing traditional silhouettes in shades of black, tan and trendy hot pink. Herbert’s gardenia references are evident in the ruffled edges, embroidery and the models strutting down the runway holding flowers. His garments move beautifully down the runway, with flouncing layers of ruffled fabric in the opening look and the black sheer cover-up top in look 8. The closing look consists of a stunning sheer floral gown layered over wide leg trousers. - Neithan Herbert: https://neithanherbert.com/



Widi’z Elegance is a Quebec-based womenswear label that creates one-of-a-kind gowns. These garments are show-stopping and abstract, drawing from nature, happiness, bright colours and designers like Elie Saab. The garments are feminine and playful, with cherries flowing across a sheer white blouse to cover the model’s chest in look 2. The top was paired with a voluminous black tutu covered in pom-poms. The next look featured a heart-printed black mermaid gown with puffed cuffs and a heart-shaped collar. Widi’z Elegance also plays with structure, using fabric to create unique silhouettes. The closing look featured a pink mermaid gown with one oversized sleeve and fabric wrapped around the model’s head to create a hood with flowers coming out of the neckline. - Widi’z Elegance: https://www.instagram.com/wiwa_blue/



Eduardo Ramos is an eponymous label created by a Mexico City-born and Vancouver-based designer, showcasing his latest collection “Motus.” The name comes from the Latin word for “motion” and is inspired by earthy colours and a juxtaposition of softness and hardness. Ramos created garments in bright colours like pink, emerald green and buttercup yellow to complement his pieces in black. Look 3 mixes structure with flowiness, featuring a loosely fitting black top and yellow pencil skirt with ruffle detailing over one hip. His pieces aim to empower women with elegance. The closing look features a black cropped jacket with dramatic structured shoulders and a low-waisted skirt with layers upon layers of shimmering black fabric. - Eduardo Ramos: https://eduardo-ramos.com/



Narciza Severa is a Mexican womenswear label that showcased 20 stunning formal looks. This collection was inspired by diamonds, not only drawing from their sparkling appearance but their strength and grit. His garments came in an array of shades, including champagne, pastel blue and purple, silver and bright red. The opening look was a jaw-dropping gold sheer jumpsuit with lightweight tan fabric flowing across the dress and creating a train. Look 7 consisted of an elegant white gown, with floral embroidery and a massive bow stretching across the model’s chest to create a sleeve. Narciza Severa creates sexy yet elegant garments that give its wearer a feeling of confidence and glamour. - Narciza Severa: https://www.instagram.com/narciza_severa/



Makeup: Sandy Na with New York Makeup Academy using BULLY BLOCKER @bullyblockerlife @sandytingtingna @newyorkmakeupacademy

Hair: Odete Dasilva using Goldwell & hot tools Varis @odetedasilvahair

@goldwellus @varisnorthamerica



