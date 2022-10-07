Global Fashion Collective x PFW S/S23: GFCⅠ *HIGHLIGHTS*

Dryden Sereda / Atelier Arielle Un Crie de Joie / Gabrielle Champault Ermine Paiso

October 1st, 2022 – Paris, France – Le Salon des Miroirs (13 passage Jouffroy 75009) at 2:00pm

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) made its splashy return to France by hosting two runway showcases during Paris Fashion Week (PFW). The first GFC x PFW showcase occured on October 1st at 2:00pm and featured five international designers from Canada, the United States and locally from France. GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.



Dryden Sereda opened the show with his debut collection “Esteemed Resonance.” His eponymous label, SEREDA, is known for its dark and high-energy styles. The womenswear looks he presented was inspired by contemporary sculptures and uses elegant evening wear silks, couture lace and suiting fabrics. These bold garments came in moody shades of black and grey. Sereda’s versatile collection featured looks with both high-fashion silhouettes and streetwear styling. Look 4 is dramatic, featuring a fur stole with nothing underneath and a black skirt with chain detailing. The look that comes immediately afterwards is laidback, with a cropped brand tee and gray trousers with ribbon accents. -Dryden Sereda: https://www.studiosereda.com/



Atelier Arielle was created by recent Parsons the New School for Design graduate and New York City-based designer Ariel Han. She presented her debut collection “Romance for the cynics,” inspired by love stories and chronicled her design journey. This collection consisted of seven looks that artfully demonstrated her ability to channel femininity and glamour in her garments. All the garments were white with some red accents, except look 6, consisting of a black sleeveless wrap top and a wide lantern-shaped skirt. The fourth look reflected her bridalwear inspirations, featuring a sheer houndstooth dress over lingerie and styled with a dramatic tulle veil. The closing look was striking and unique; a tightly pleated cream-coloured gown with a jagged edge and flowing tendrils draping off the tulip-shaped bodice.

Un Crie de Joie showcased their debut collection, “Composez-Moi.” The label was created by two friends committed to the well-being of women and focusses on empowering women through their garments. Their feminine bra and panty sets were worn on models of many sizes, showing their support for body positivity and fitting perfectly in line with their goal to positively transform the way we look at ourselves. Some of their bras uniquely use different fabrics for the cups, mixing white or maroon with floral lace. The models strutted down the runway adorned with delicate chain jewelry around their thighs, arms and waist. Un Crie de Joie creates sensible lingerie that mereges comfort with desire. - Un Crie de Joie: https://www.instagram.com/uncridejoie/?hl=en



Gabrielle Champault is an eponymous French label that presented her latest collection, “COLLISIONS.” This unisex sportswear collection utilizes zippers and snap closures to make the garments versatile and adaptable for all wearers. Champault’s designs are eye-catching and oversized, creating unique silhouettes on the body. Her pieces came in neutral shades of grey, baby blue and tan, with accents of bright yellow, orange and maroon. The opening look featured a long metallic silver raincoat with orange pockets and a matching silver bucket hat. Her pieces were also expertly layered; the closing look featured an asymmetrical yellow dress with two layers of blue pleated fabric over a button up shirtdress and navy trousers. - Gabrielle Champault: https://www.instagram.com/gabrielle_champault/



Ermine Paiso closed the show with “Night Owl,” a follow-up to her debut collection, “Early Bird.” This French lingerie label was founded by designer Emilie, with a strong focus on supporting local manufacturers in neighboring regions like Calais and Caudry. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and sewn in the same atelier. This collection was inspired by the day’s transition into night. She used gorgeous and delicate lace in monochromatic black and white to create these intimate, elegant and sensual garments. The first look consists of a beautiful white lace top with a floral cut out in the middle and lined with black lace trim. Besides sets, Ermine Paiso also has dresses and robes, like the fitted striped dress in look 3 and the flowing sheer black gown that closed her show. - Ermine Paiso: https://www.erminepaiso.com/



